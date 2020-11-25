Animal Kingdom: Season Five; Anthony Konechny to Recur on TNT Series

Animal Kingdom is getting ready for its fifth season, and a recurring member has been added to the cast. Anthony Konechny is joining Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodrigues on the TNT series.

Deadline revealed that Konechny will play “a younger version of Denis Leary’s Billy” on the TNT drama. Leary joined the TNT cast in season three as the drifter father of one of the sons. Konechny has appeared in Supergirl (above), Witches of East End, and Fifty Shades of Grey.

Season five of Animal Kingdom started production in early September, but a premiere date for the new season has not been released.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Animal Kingdom? Do you plan to watch season five on TNT?