Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Animal Kingdom: Season Five; Anthony Konechny to Recur on TNT Series

by Regina Avalos,

Anthony Konechny

Animal Kingdom is getting ready for its fifth season, and a recurring member has been added to the cast. Anthony Konechny is joining Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodrigues on the TNT series.

Deadline revealed that Konechny will play “a younger version of Denis Leary’s Billy” on the TNT drama. Leary joined the TNT cast in season three as the drifter father of one of the sons. Konechny has appeared in Supergirl (above), Witches of East End, and Fifty Shades of Grey.

Season five of Animal Kingdom started production in early September, but a premiere date for the new season has not been released.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Animal Kingdom? Do you plan to watch season five on TNT?


Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Sharon HillBernadette Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sharon Hill
Reader
Sharon Hill

A constant fan,and really want the new season to come SOON..

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
November 25, 2020 12:29 pm
Bernadette
Reader
Bernadette

I have absolutely no intention on watching it since they killed off SMURF (Ellen Barkin) . She made the show.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
November 25, 2020 11:41 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz