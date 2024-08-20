The Acolyte: Cancelled by Disney+; No Season Two for Star Wars Series

The Acolyte will not return for a second season. Disney+ canceled the Star Wars Universe series just a month after its season one finale aired on the streaming service.

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss star in the series set during the High Republic era one hundred years before the events of Star Wars Episode I. The story follows a Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes.

The show’s overall viewership is to blame for its not being picked up for a second season. Deadline revealed the following about the show’s cancellation:

“Driven by interest into the venerable space franchise, The Acolyte got off to a strong start when it launched June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8M views in its first day on the streamer to rank as the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year. The tally rose to 11.1 million views globally after five days of streaming. Corroborating Disney’s data, the series made its debut on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart in its premiere week at No. 7 (488 million minutes viewed), climbing to No. 6 the following week. But The Acolyte could not sustain the momentum, dropping out of the Top 10 in Week 3 and staying off before returning at No. 10 after the release of the finale (335M minutes, believed to be the lowest for a Star Wars series finale).”

