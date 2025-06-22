The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season Three; Prime Video Sets Release Schedule for Final Episodes

The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for its third and final season next month, and Prime Video has released new key art and a trailer for the series.

Inspired by the novel trilogy by Jenny Han, the series stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills. The coming-of-age drama revolves around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ final season:

“Today, Prime Video announced the episode release dates for the third and final season of the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The highly anticipated 11-episode season will return with two episodes on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with a new episode debuting weekly until the series finale on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty has evolved into a global phenomenon since its debut. The first season premiered in the summer of 2022, becoming the #1 show on Prime Video during its launch weekend. Season Two followed in 2023 and more than doubled the viewership of its predecessor within the first three days. A heartfelt multigenerational drama, the series explores a poignant love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the complexities of family, and the strength of female friendships. At its core, it’s a coming-of-age story about first love, heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of a perfect summer. Season Three is helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with both also serving as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip. About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Three:

It's the end of her junior year of college, and Belly's looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…

The trailer and new poster for season three are below.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this Prime Video series come to an end?