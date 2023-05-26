Citadel: Season Two Return Confirmed by Prime Video, Joe Russo to Direct All Episodes

Citadel is returning for a second season. Early reports had the spy action drama renewed for a second season before its April 28th premiere. Prime Video has now confirmed the series’ renewal, with Joe Russo set to direct the entire second season.

Starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci, the series follows a pair of spies who were a part of Citadel – a spy organization destroyed eight years ago by a rival agency. With their memories wiped, they live new lives until they are called to help keep Citadel’s secrets away from their enemy.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Prime Video announced today that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner. The spy thriller – starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci – continues to enjoy breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. It is Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide. All episodes of Citadel’s premiere season will be available to Prime Video customers beginning Friday, May 26. With all Citadel episodes available to binge, the first episode will be made free to stream without membership on both Prime Video and the ad-supported service Amazon Freevee for a limited time. Domestically, the premiere episode will stream for one month on Amazon Freevee beginning Friday, May 26. Outside of the U.S., the first episode of Citadel will be available to stream without a Prime membership on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories from Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 28. “Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.” “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.” About Citadel: Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

The premiere date for Citadel season two will be announced later.

