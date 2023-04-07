The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Five; Prime Video Reveals Guest Stars for Final Episodes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is nearing its end. Prime Video has released a trailer and more details about the fifth and final season of the comedy series. Viewers will see big-name guest stars joining the regular cast.

Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch, the series follows a comedienne (Brosnahan) finding her way as a performer during the 1960s. The final season will also feature Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Danny Strong, Sean Gunn, and David Paymer.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Prime Video today announced Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Younger), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, American Buffalo), Danny Strong (Dopesick) and Sean Gunn are joining the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as guest stars with David Paymer reprising his role as Harry Drake. The series, which has shattered glass ceilings for the past six years, will raise the curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly, until the finale on May 26. Sutton Foster previously recorded “I Enjoy Being A Girl” for the third season of The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel and starred in Amy Sherman-Palladino’s series Bunheads. Danny Strong and Sean Gunn both previously worked with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino on Gilmore Girls. An awards juggernaut and critical darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

A trailer teasing the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is below.

“This is it. This is the break.” The final season of The Marvelous #MrsMaisel premieres April 14 on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/UODIQFRI5g — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) March 20, 2023

Five words about this cast: The greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/gDXd98GSWy — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) April 6, 2023

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this Prime Video series end, or is five seasons the right time to end it?