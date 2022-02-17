The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Five; Amazon Series Renewed for Final Season

Midge is being given one last set (of episodes). The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts tomorrow and Amazon has now announced that the comedy-drama has been renewed for a fifth season. However, season five will also be the end of the Prime Video show.

A period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream.

Here’s the final season announcement:

Midge’s Final Mic Drop: Prime Video Greenlights the Fifth and Final Season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

With Season Four set to premiere on February 18, Prime Video announces the hit series will return for Season Five

CULVER CITY, California – February 17, 2022 – Today, Prime Video announced that its most awarded series, the beloved and celebrated The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has been greenlit for a fifth and final season. For nearly five years, the history-making comedy has delighted fans from the Upper West Side to more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Production for the fifth and final season is currently underway in New York City.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel…

· Was the first Amazon Studios multi-season greenlight of a new series.

· Won 20 Emmy awards with 54 nominations in its first three seasons, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned five Critics Choice Awards (including Best Comedy Series), two Producers Guild Awards, a Writers Guild Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and a Peabody Award.

· Made Emmy awards history, with Amy Sherman-Palladino being the first person to earn Emmy wins in both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing in the same year.

· Rachel Brosnahan’s performance as Miriam “Midge” Maisel has earned her a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards (including one for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series), and two Critics Choice Awards – an awards sweep that’s never been accomplished by an actor in any one series.

· Has been an incredibly important production to New York City employing over 34,000 actors and craftspeople over the first four seasons.

Season Four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18 exclusively on Prime Video, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.