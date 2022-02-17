True Detective, Mare of Easttown, And Just Like That, Curb Your Enthusiasm: HBO Chief Talks Series’ Possible Future

Viewers are being given an update on the possible futures of several HBO shows – True Detective, Mare of Easttown, And Just Like That, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Per Deadline, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said the following about four of the programs:

“The chances for a True Detective revival are good, Curb Your Enthusiasm is likely to come back, Mare of Easttown could return when Kate Winslet and the creative team are ready.”

As for And Just Like That…, the future of the series depends on star Sarah Jessica Parker and director/writer Michael Patrick King. Bloys said the following, per another Deadline report:

“It’s really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there’s a story they’re excited by. I think there will be, but they’re talking and making sure they want to jump in. It’s a big commitment, and they’ll come to us and let us know what they’re thinking but I’m feeling good about it.”

What do you think? Do you want True Detective, Mare of Easttown, And Just Like That…, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to return with new seasons?