Physical 100 USA: Netflix Announces American Version of Korean Athletic Competition Series

Physical 100 USA is coming to Netflix. The series, inspired by the Korean competition, is now seeking competitors. It will challenge those who end up on the series in quests that will test their strength both mentally and physically.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Start training, because America is about to see huge gains with Physical 100: USA.

The high-stakes competition series Physical: 100 is being adapted for US audiences. In the original Korean series, elite athletes, bodybuilders, and military professionals face off in grueling quests that test raw strength and endurance. Despite its name, as any gym rat knows, this type of tournament isn’t just about the body. The various challenges also require extreme mental toughness and fortitude.

The search for the new batch of 100 American competitors is on. If you’re tough as nails and take no rest days, click here to apply now for a chance to participate. Just remember: each day, to prepare for the competition, Woo Jin-yong – CrossFit athlete, snowboarder, and winner of Physical: 100 Season 1 – ran 1 mile wearing a 20-pound weighted vest; did 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats; and then ran another mile. Think you can handle a workout routine that intense?

Physical: 100 became a breakout success around the world, soaring to the Top 10 in over 80 countries. Now, the US version will raise the bar, bringing together America’s most formidable competitors from across sports, fitness, and tactical disciplines in a battle to determine who has the most complete physique. Arthur Smith & Co. is producing Physical 100: USA, with Arthur Smith, David Friedman, Anthony Storm, and Eli Baldrige serving as executive producers. A filming location will be revealed at a later date.

Physical: Asia will also premiere later this year. An evolution of the original Korean series, the new season will expand to feature top-tier athletes from across Asia, who must form teams around their countries of origin to compete for national glory. A further European adaptation of the hit Korean show is also underway.

Ahead of the Physical: Asia and Physical 100: USA, you can watch the first two seasons of the original series and catch up on Netflix’s many other high-octane reality competition shows, including Battle Camp and Squid Game: The Challenge. And be sure to check back here for updates on Physical 100 USA that are sure to pump you up.”