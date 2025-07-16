Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker: HBO Max Previews Series About One of the World’s Most Dangerous Hackers

by Regina Avalos,

Most Wanted Teen Hacker TV Show on HBO Max: canceled or renewed?

(HBO Max)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker is headed to HBO Max. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the four-part documentary about Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The four-part Finnish Max Original documentary series MOST WANTED: TEEN HACKER will debut FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays throughout September across Europe, the U.S, Latin America, Australia and South-East Asia.

Directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Sami Kieksi and co-written with Joni Soila, the series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent.

Produced by Aller Studios for HBO Max, the documentary uncovers for example how the FBI tracked down the then-15-year-old hacker at a casino in Las Vegas. The series includes compelling interviews with FBI agents, SWAT team members, cybersecurity experts, Kivimäki’s victims, internationally recognized hackers, and Kivimäki himself – currently serving a prison sentence.

Sami Kieksi, director, says: “This is a story that could not be more topical. The consequences of cybercrime can be very serious and substantial. I hope that the documentary series provokes discussion about cyber security and how seriously it should be taken. It has been an honor to have such world-renowned, esteemed information security experts and journalists, such as Allison Nixon, Brian Krebs, Joe Tidy and Mikko Hyppönen on board. Their well-versed insights bring an in-depth, international perspective to the series.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new HBO Max series?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x