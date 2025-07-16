Most Wanted: Teen Hacker: HBO Max Previews Series About One of the World’s Most Dangerous Hackers

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker is headed to HBO Max. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the four-part documentary about Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The four-part Finnish Max Original documentary series MOST WANTED: TEEN HACKER will debut FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays throughout September across Europe, the U.S, Latin America, Australia and South-East Asia. Directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Sami Kieksi and co-written with Joni Soila, the series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent. Produced by Aller Studios for HBO Max, the documentary uncovers for example how the FBI tracked down the then-15-year-old hacker at a casino in Las Vegas. The series includes compelling interviews with FBI agents, SWAT team members, cybersecurity experts, Kivimäki’s victims, internationally recognized hackers, and Kivimäki himself – currently serving a prison sentence. Sami Kieksi, director, says: “This is a story that could not be more topical. The consequences of cybercrime can be very serious and substantial. I hope that the documentary series provokes discussion about cyber security and how seriously it should be taken. It has been an honor to have such world-renowned, esteemed information security experts and journalists, such as Allison Nixon, Brian Krebs, Joe Tidy and Mikko Hyppönen on board. Their well-versed insights bring an in-depth, international perspective to the series.”

The trailer for the series is below.

