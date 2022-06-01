The Flight Attendant: Season Three? Kaley Cuoco Doubts the HBO Max Series Should Continue

The Flight Attendant just ended its second season on HBO Max last week, and it is doubtful fans will see a third season – at least anytime soon. Kaley Cuoco, the star of the series, is not ready to return for a third season.

Based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk also star in this series which follows Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) as she deals with being a CIA asset.

Per People, she said the following about The Flight Attendant on HBO Max:

“I’m like, ‘Well, we did two. We should probably be done.’ And I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought. There’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.” I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended. Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we’re not pushing it too hard.”

She does want a good story if the series does return. She said the following about continuing the series:

“I mean, we’ve done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we’ve done so much story that I’m thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do.”

What do you think? Do you want a third season of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max?