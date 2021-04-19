Chad: Season Two Renewal Likely as TBS Comedy Gets Big Tax Break

It looks like Chad is moving to California. The new TBS comedy series has been awarded a lucrative tax incentive to move second season production from Vancouver to California.

A single-camera comedy, the Chad TV show is created by writer/executive producer and showrunner Nasim Pedrad. The Iranian-American actress also stars in the title role. Co-stars include Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo. The story follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy named Chad (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school. His mission, like many high schoolers, is to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids — while enduring the new dating life of his mother, Naz (Homayoon), and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Chad averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 681,000 viewers.

While the comedy series hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, it seems unlikely that the production company would pass up $3.6 million in tax incentives from the California Film Commission. Season two of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant was also awarded tax incentives to move production from New York to California.

Between the two programs, they are expected to generate $58.3 million in qualified below-the-line spending. Over 117 filming days, the comedy series are expected to employ 442 crew, 180 cast, and 1,980 background actors or stand-ins.

