Airing on the TBS cable channel, the Chad TV show is created by writer/executive producer and showrunner Nasim Pedrad. The Iranian-American actress also stars in the title role. Co-stars include Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo. The story follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy named Chad (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school. His mission, like many high schoolers, is to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring the new dating life of his mother, Naz (Homayoon), and reconciling with his cultural identity.



The first season of Chad averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 708,000 viewers. Find out how Chad stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



As of April 8, 2021, Chad has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will TBS cancel or renew Chad for season two? The cable channel has very few original scripted series. So, though the ratings aren’t very high, I suspect that Chad will be renewed for a second year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chad cancellation or renewal news.



