Chad: Season Two; Roku Channel Picks Up Cancelled TBS Comedy Series

Chad is coming back to the small screen. Roku has picked up the canceled TBS comedy series. The show’s second season was canceled just hours before it aired on TBS – not once but twice. Season two of Chad will air on Roku, but a date has not been set.

Jake Ryan, Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca, and Sara Malal Rowe also star in the comedy which follows a teenage Iranian boy as he attends high school.

Nasim Pedrad both created and stars in the series, and she released a statement about the series being saved from cancellation by The Roku Channel. Pedrad said the following, per Variety:

“On behalf of myself and the incredible team that put such hard work and passion into creating ‘Chad,’ I’m thrilled to share that the second season of this story will be told on its new home, the Roku Channel,’ Pedrad said in a statement. “So much of my heart is infused in this show. While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I’m grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it. I’m grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people. And I’m especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy — something I had longed for growing up. The unwavering support and enthusiasm of the Roku Originals team has been incredible. I really look forward to working with them and I can’t wait to finally share this season with our loyal fans.”

Colin Davis, from Roku, also spoke about the series:

“The Roku Channel is committed to championing creativity and fostering great storytelling. ‘Chad’ is a story years-in-the-making that deserved to be told. We’re thrilled to be partnering closely with Nasim and her team to bring the next chapter of this exceptional series both to existing fans, as well as sharing it for the first time with new audiences, on the Roku Channel.”

A premiere date for Chad season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited that Chad is coming back to the small screen?