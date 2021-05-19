Chad: Season Two Renewal Announced for TBS Comedy Series

This kid is graduating to a sophomore year on TBS. The cable channel has renewed the Chad TV series for a second season.

A single-camera comedy, the Chad TV show is created by writer/executive producer and showrunner Nasim Pedrad. The Iranian-American actress also stars in the title role. Co-stars include Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo. The story follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy named Chad (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school. His mission, like many high schoolers, is to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids — while enduring the new dating life of his mother, Naz (Homayoon), and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Chad averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 590,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

The renewal isn’t much of a surprise since the series landed a sizable tax incentive to move production to California for season two.

