48 Hours: Season 34 Renewal for CBS News Program

The investigations will continue into the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the venerable Saturday night series 48 Hours for a 34th season.

The award-winning 48 Hours TV series dives into the most intriguing and compelling true crime cases. The investigative reporting on this program has helped cold cases to be reopened and solved. It’s also resulted in wrongly convicted people being set free. Correspondents include Maureen Maher, Erin Moriarty, Richard Schlesinger, Tracy Smith, and Peter Van Sant.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 33rd season of 48 Hours averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.83 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 32, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership.

The renewal was revealed as part of the network’s 2021-22 season announcement. The new season will debut in the fall and 48 Hours will remain in its usual timeslot.

