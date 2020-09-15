Vulture Watch

Will justice be served? Has the 48 Hours TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 34th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 48 Hours, season 34. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the award-winning 48 Hours TV series dives into the most intriguing and compelling true crime cases. The investigative reporting on this program has helped cold cases to be reopened and solved, as well as wrongly convicted people to be set free. Correspondents include Maureen Maher, Erin Moriarty, Richard Schlesinger, Tracy Smith, and Peter Van Sant.



Season 33 Ratings

The 33rd season of 48 Hours averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.32 million viewers. Compared to season 32, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership. Find out how 48 Hours stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 15, 2020, 48 Hours has not been cancelled or renewed for a 34th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew 48 Hours for season 34? Every series will end someday but I doubt that the end is near for 48 Hours. I believe it will be renewed, despite a drop in ratings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 48 Hours cancellation or renewal news.



