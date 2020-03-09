Vulture Watch

Could Mac solve a ratings problem? Has the MacGyver TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of MacGyver, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of MacGyver averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.75 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how MacGyver stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 9, 2020, MacGyver has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew MacGyver for season five? For the first time, CBS held off premiering a new season of MacGyver until mid-season. That could be a bad sign but I suspect it has more to do with CBS not having much free space on its schedule. I’m confident that MacGyver will be renewed, if for no other reason than Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 have been on the air for a decade each. When it comes time for one of them to end, the network will still have enough Friday dramas to fill the night’s three timeslots. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MacGyver cancellation or renewal news.



