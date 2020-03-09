Vulture Watch
Could Mac solve a ratings problem? Has the MacGyver TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of MacGyver, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.
Season Four Ratings
The fourth season of MacGyver averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.75 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how MacGyver stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew MacGyver for season five? For the first time, CBS held off premiering a new season of MacGyver until mid-season. That could be a bad sign but I suspect it has more to do with CBS not having much free space on its schedule. I’m confident that MacGyver will be renewed, if for no other reason than Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 have been on the air for a decade each. When it comes time for one of them to end, the network will still have enough Friday dramas to fill the night’s three timeslots. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MacGyver cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the MacGyver TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?
My husband and I both look forward to watching MacGyver – a show we both like – he and I are both over 70 and like the twists of science on The show – please renew
Like MacGyver but get far fetched
MacGyver is one of the best shows on TV. There are so many scenarios that can be done if done to go beyond expectation. The producers can make it greater if they want to as well as the writer.
Please don’t cancel MacGyver they have so many stories they can do
Macguyver would last a lot longer if it didn’t have to run against wwe smackdown live I too hope it’s renewed its a great show but it needs to be put in a slot where the wrestling fans could watch the show
MavGyver is a great show! KEEP IT UP!!!!
Macgyver is one of my very favorite television shows. Please do not cancel. It and Blue Bloods are the only decent shows on television.
Renew! Renew! Renew! My 8yr old and I look forward to watching every friday night when it’s on.
Renew, please renew!
Yes ,Me too please renewed. Hope new show again. It real good show
I like longer hope you continues everyone love their fan his show.
I always love this show.
I hope it’s renewed I wish it had a longer season
I hope this show is renewed. I enjoy the adventure and the scientific help it provided to help solve crimes and problems. It has an awesome variety.