MacGyver: Season Five? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

MacGyver TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 5?

(CBS)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the MacGyver TV show on CBSCould Mac solve a ratings problem? Has the MacGyver TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of MacGyver, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of MacGyver averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.75 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how MacGyver stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 9, 2020, MacGyver has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew MacGyver for season five? For the first time, CBS held off premiering a new season of MacGyver until mid-season. That could be a bad sign but I suspect it has more to do with CBS not having much free space on its schedule. I’m confident that MacGyver will be renewed, if for no other reason than Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 have been on the air for a decade each. When it comes time for one of them to end, the network will still have enough Friday dramas to fill the night’s three timeslots. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MacGyver cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the MacGyver TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



Bev
Reader
Bev

My husband and I both look forward to watching MacGyver – a show we both like – he and I are both over 70 and like the twists of science on The show – please renew

March 7, 2020 1:12 am
March 7, 2020 1:12 am
Gary Gliboff
Reader
Gary Gliboff

Like MacGyver but get far fetched

February 16, 2020 8:40 pm
February 16, 2020 8:40 pm
Warren Adams
Reader
Warren Adams

MacGyver is one of the best shows on TV. There are so many scenarios that can be done if done to go beyond expectation. The producers can make it greater if they want to as well as the writer.

February 16, 2020 7:35 pm
February 16, 2020 7:35 pm
Cynthia Burlingame
Reader
Cynthia Burlingame

Please don’t cancel MacGyver they have so many stories they can do

February 12, 2020 9:05 am
February 12, 2020 9:05 am
Bloodmoon Werewolf
Reader
Bloodmoon Werewolf

Macguyver would last a lot longer if it didn’t have to run against wwe smackdown live I too hope it’s renewed its a great show but it needs to be put in a slot where the wrestling fans could watch the show

February 12, 2020 12:43 am
February 12, 2020 12:43 am
Gail Mikalauskis
Reader
Gail Mikalauskis

MavGyver is a great show! KEEP IT UP!!!!

February 11, 2020 11:02 pm
February 11, 2020 11:02 pm
Judy Butler
Reader
Judy Butler

Macgyver is one of my very favorite television shows. Please do not cancel. It and Blue Bloods are the only decent shows on television.

February 11, 2020 4:22 pm
February 11, 2020 4:22 pm
Bee
Reader
Bee

Renew! Renew! Renew! My 8yr old and I look forward to watching every friday night when it’s on.

February 11, 2020 11:34 am
February 11, 2020 11:34 am
Michelle A Sampson
Reader
Michelle A Sampson

Renew, please renew!

February 11, 2020 6:48 am
February 11, 2020 6:48 am
Wendy p.
Reader
Wendy p.

Yes ,Me too please renewed. Hope new show again. It real good show
I like longer hope you continues everyone love their fan his show.
I always love this show.

February 11, 2020 12:21 pm
February 11, 2020 12:21 pm
Karen
Reader
Karen

I hope it’s renewed I wish it had a longer season

February 10, 2020 8:52 pm
February 10, 2020 8:52 pm
Rico
Reader
Rico

I hope this show is renewed. I enjoy the adventure and the scientific help it provided to help solve crimes and problems. It has an awesome variety.

February 10, 2020 11:29 pm
February 10, 2020 11:29 pm
