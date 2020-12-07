Vulture Watch

Has the MacGyver TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac is an operative in a secret organization within the US government called the Phoenix Foundation. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives. In his high-risk missions, Mac is aided by hacker Riley Davis (Mays); Mac’s best friend, prosthetics expert Wilt Bozer (Hires); Director of Operations Matty Weber (Eaton); the team’s protector, Desi Nguyen (Tran); and Russ Taylor (Cusick), a quick-witted former military operative and manipulator. Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of MacGyver averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership. Find out how MacGyver stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 7, 2020, MacGyver has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew MacGyver for season six? While this show is typically a middle-of-the-road performer for CBS, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MacGyver cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the MacGyver TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?