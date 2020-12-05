MacGyver: Season Five Ratings



Though MacGyver has never been a big hit for CBS, this action-adventure series has been a consistent performer in the ratings. Will the show continue to do well enough to stay on the air for another year? Will MacGyver be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac is an operative in a secret organization within the US government called the Phoenix Foundation. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives. In his high-risk missions, Mac is aided by hacker Riley Davis (Mays); Mac’s best friend, prosthetics expert Wilt Bozer (Hires); Director of Operations Matty Weber (Eaton); the team’s protector, Desi Nguyen (Tran); and Russ Taylor (Cusick), a quick-witted former military operative and manipulator. Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of MacGyver on CBS averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.08 million viewers.

