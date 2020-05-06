MacGyver: Season Five; CBS Reboot Series Renewed for 2020-21

MacGyver will be back in action for season five. CBS just announced they’ve renewed the adventure TV show for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The MacGyver reboot series centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives. The cast also includes Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick.

The fourth season of MacGyver averages a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.11 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 5% in the demo and even in viewership.

MacGyver is a middle-of-the-road performer when compared to the ratings of other CBS TV shows in the 2019-20 season. The fourth season finale airs on Friday, May 8th.

What do you think? Do you watch MacGyver on CBS? Will you watch season five?