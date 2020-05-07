NCIS: Season 18; Mark Harmon Series Returning for 2020-21 Season on CBS

NCIS isn’t hanging up the hat anytime soon. CBS just announced they’ve ordered an 18th season of the TV show for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The long-running procedural stars Mark Harmon as a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched. He leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps. The cast also includes Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum.

The 17th season of NCIS averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.65 million overall viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. That makes NCIS is CBS‘ most-watched program for the 2019-20 season.

