NCIS: Season 17 Ratings

An action-drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The 16th season of NCIS on CBS averaged a 1.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 12.10 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the NCIS TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?