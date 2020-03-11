Menu

NCIS: Season 17 Ratings

Published:

NCIS TV show on CBS: season 17 ratings (cancel or renew for season 18?)
Though the ratings have declined, NCIS has remained one of CBS’ top-rated TV shows. Still, it’s been around since 2003 (a spin-off of JAG) and all shows have to end sometime. Could this be the CBS show’s last or, is it all but guaranteed to come back for the 2020-21 season? Will NCIS be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

An action-drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The 16th season of NCIS on CBS averaged a 1.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 12.10 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the NCIS TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?



Le Anne P
Reader
Le Anne P

My husband and I LOVE this show. Not everyone watched Netflix and/or HBO. Please leave these great network shows alone. BULL, NCIS, FBI, and GREYS

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 5:41 pm
Nicky
Reader
Nicky

I watch different shows throughout the week but NCIS is priority #1. Please renew the series.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
February 21, 2020 2:12 pm
Dana Hoover
Reader
Dana Hoover

Please renew NCIS!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
January 31, 2020 11:11 pm
David Lawrence Burbee
Reader
David Lawrence Burbee

NCIS is one of the best network shows of all time. It should be renewed for many seasons to come.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 6:14 pm
Carmen Perreault
Reader
Carmen Perreault

Renouveler cette émission, moi je l’aime bien

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 27, 2020 9:02 pm
Carmen Perreault
Reader
Carmen Perreault

Renouveler encore , moi j’aime bien cette émission:)

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 27, 2020 9:00 pm
Jacki Boscia
Reader
Jacki Boscia

I have been watching NCIS a long time. I would be very lost if I couldn’t. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL??? It would be nice if Ziva could return for good maybe one more season????

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
January 20, 2020 8:39 pm
Lee
Reader
Lee

Yes please another season!! Although I’m a huge fan of the original cast I only watched the latest seasons for Ziva’s return.. Hopefully it can last until season 20 or however long Mark is happy to continue as exec prod. and Gibbs.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 10, 2020 2:28 am
Suzanne Bothamley
Reader
Suzanne Bothamley

If Ziva can be brought back at least a few times a season, that will make a huge difference.
Bottom line is NCIS fans need that continued connection to Ziva and Tony to breath life into the series

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020 1:01 pm
Judith A Harrington
Reader
Judith A Harrington

I think this season has been boring

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
November 30, 2019 8:19 pm
Anna Kovacs
Reader
Anna Kovacs

Having ziva back makes a huge difference in my viewing of the show, with ziva I get the mystery of tony, the daughter, grandpa, it just makes a lot more sense to me. I like the new team but the originals crush the ratings, so it’s not my decision to cancel this show, it depends on what product you offer….

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
November 22, 2019 3:10 pm
Bellinda
Reader
Bellinda

please cancel its really boring been on for way to long.

Vote Up3-6Vote Down Reply
November 14, 2019 7:12 am
Pat
Reader
Pat

What happen to the vote area. It ismissing I RATE it 10+

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
November 12, 2019 3:31 am
Kay
Reader
Kay

Please do not have a love interest for Gibbs, it would detract from the good theme of the shows!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
November 7, 2019 9:00 pm
Jean Brink
Reader
Jean Brink

Love love this show, wish ziva would come back though

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
October 31, 2019 10:47 am
