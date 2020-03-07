Is there any puzzle that Mac can’t solve in the fourth season of the MacGyver TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like MacGyver is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of MacGyver here.
A CBS action-adventure series, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.
I absolutely LOVE this show!! I hope it NEVER ends!
I wish everyone would quit complaining that Jack left. Yes.. I do agree it was really nice having Jack on the show, but would you just give Desi a chance!!! If they keep filming this movie series, Jack might come back… But if you all keep complaining they will end it and we will never see Jack again!
I was very disappointed in the first episode of the fourth season.. the acting and story line are lame, except for the actress who took Jack’s place. The plot and acting need to be more believable. Just saying. I would cancel it and put the new Magnum back in it’s slot.
I love MacGyver but would love it more if Jack is brought back. The chemistry between Desi and Mac does not work.
I really love the show. All of the actors do a wonderful job unfortunately does he was not the right choice to replace Jack. The show really needs that bro bantering and a really tough person to have Macs back and that really skinny chick just does not fit that profile to replace a big strong Jack who has history with Mac. nothing against the actress playing her. I just don’t think the character fits that role for Mac. I still love watching the Guyver and I’m looking forward to see where the show goes and I definitely think it… Read more »
MacGyver allows me a little time once a week to get away from all the crazy stuff that goes on in New York and the bad guy never wins , not like here , please dont cancel this show !!!
I love MacGyver! Can’t wait to see season 4.
I love MacGyver! Can’t wait to see the new actors in season 4.
I really love this show.
I’m sure younger folks love it. I didn’t care for it. I did watch Magnum and Blue Bloods.
One of the best shows on tv
MacGyver is one of the best shows on tv!!!!
The show Was Awesome