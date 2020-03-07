Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

MacGyver: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

MacGyver TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 5?

(CBS)

Is there any puzzle that Mac can’t solve in the fourth season of the MacGyver TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like MacGyver is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of MacGyver here.

A CBS action-adventure series, MacGyver stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1986 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac creates a secret organization within the US government. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season four episodes of the MacGyver TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that MacGyver should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.


 


Canceled and renewed TV show

29
Leave a Reply

avatar
27 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
28 Comment authors
Anna WallerPennyKathyAmanda Hightjoseph t obrien Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Anna Waller
Reader
Anna Waller

I absolutely LOVE this show!! I hope it NEVER ends!
I wish everyone would quit complaining that Jack left. Yes.. I do agree it was really nice having Jack on the show, but would you just give Desi a chance!!! If they keep filming this movie series, Jack might come back… But if you all keep complaining they will end it and we will never see Jack again!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 4:13 pm
Penny
Reader
Penny

I was very disappointed in the first episode of the fourth season.. the acting and story line are lame, except for the actress who took Jack’s place. The plot and acting need to be more believable. Just saying. I would cancel it and put the new Magnum back in it’s slot.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 5:03 pm
Kathy
Reader
Kathy

I love MacGyver but would love it more if Jack is brought back. The chemistry between Desi and Mac does not work.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 3:21 pm
Amanda Hight
Reader
Amanda Hight

I really love the show. All of the actors do a wonderful job unfortunately does he was not the right choice to replace Jack. The show really needs that bro bantering and a really tough person to have Macs back and that really skinny chick just does not fit that profile to replace a big strong Jack who has history with Mac. nothing against the actress playing her. I just don’t think the character fits that role for Mac. I still love watching the Guyver and I’m looking forward to see where the show goes and I definitely think it… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 1:06 pm
joseph t obrien
Reader
joseph t obrien

MacGyver allows me a little time once a week to get away from all the crazy stuff that goes on in New York and the bad guy never wins , not like here , please dont cancel this show !!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 11:16 am
Ariana
Reader
Ariana

I love MacGyver! Can’t wait to see season 4.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 4:39 am
Ariana
Reader
Ariana

I love MacGyver! Can’t wait to see the new actors in season 4.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 4:35 am
Melissa Lewis
Reader
Melissa Lewis

I really love this show.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 12:17 am
Charlotte Nadin
Reader
Charlotte Nadin

I’m sure younger folks love it. I didn’t care for it. I did watch Magnum and Blue Bloods.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 12:15 am
William Owens
Reader
William Owens

One of the best shows on tv

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 11:05 pm
William Owens
Reader
William Owens

MacGyver is one of the best shows on tv!!!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 11:04 pm
Wanda K Carroll
Reader
Wanda K Carroll

The show Was Awesome

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 10:43 pm
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz