9-1-1: Nashville: Gregory Alan Williams, MacKenzie Porter, and Tim Matheson to Recur on New ABC Series

9-1-1: Nashville has added three to its cast. According to Deadline, Gregory Alan Williams, MacKenzie Porter, and Tim Matheson will recur in the ABC first-responder series.

Chris O’Donnell (above), Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey star in the latest addition to the 9-1-1 franchise.

The following was revealed about the series and the roles the new additions will play:

“9-1-1: Nashville is described as a high-octane procedural about our heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities. Williams will play Harold Foster, a fire station chief; Porter as Samantha Hart, an ER doctor at a Nashville hospital; and Matheson as Edward, Southern old money, and utterly ruthless.”

9-1-1: Nashville arrives on ABC on October 9th.

