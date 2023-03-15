The Bachelorette: Season 20; ABC Renews Reality Series for Summer 2023 with Charity Lawson as Star

Another lady will be looking for love this summer. The Bachelorette TV series has been renewed for a 20th season on ABC. Charity Lawson, who has departed the current season of The Bachelor, will be at the show’s center. A premiere date will be announced later.

Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Season 19 followed the journeys of two single ladies — 31-year-old Gabby Windey, an ICU nurse from Illinois, and 26-year-old Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Florida.

Airing on Monday nights last summer, the 19th season of The Bachelorette averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.26 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s up by 18% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was ABC’s highest-rated show of last summer.

ABC released the following about 27-year-old Lawson:

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She stole America’s heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor” with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love. As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Bachelorette TV series on ABC? Are you glad to hear that the show’s been renewed for a 20th anniversary season? Do you think Lawson is a good choice?

