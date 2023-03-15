Ghosts, East New York, True Lies, Blue Bloods: CBS Announces May Finale Dates

CBS is gearing up for the end of the 2022-2023 season, and that means finales are coming soon. The network has announced finale dates for more of its current line-up, including Ghosts, East New York, and their latest arrival – True Lies.
The finale for Blue Bloods has also been announced, and it is not yet known if it’s a season finale or series finale. That series has not yet been renewed.
The finale dates for CBS programming are listed below.
CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season.
Thursday, May 11
8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (second season finale)
Friday, May 12
8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (part one of the sixth season finale)
Sunday, May 14
9:00-10:00 PM 10:00-11:00 PM EAST NEW YORK (season one finale)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (first part of the two-part series finale)
Monday, May 15
NCIS: HAWAI`I (first part of the second season finale)
Wednesday, May 17
9:00-11:00 PM TRUE LIES (two-part first season finale)
Thursday, May 18
8:00-9:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD (first season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (second season finale)
Friday, May 19
8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (second part of the sixth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (first season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (13th season finale)
Sunday, May 21
8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (season three finale)
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (second part of the series finale)
10:00-11:00 PM CBS Presents A SALUTE TO NCIS: LOS ANGELES, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special
Monday, May 22
8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season finale)
8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (20th season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I (second part of the second season finale)
Tuesday, May 23
8:00-9:00 PM FBI (100th episode and fifth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season finale)
Wednesday, May 24
8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR (three-hour 44th edition finale)
What do you think? Which finales are you most excited to see this May on CBS?