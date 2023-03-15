Ghosts, East New York, True Lies, Blue Bloods: CBS Announces May Finale Dates

CBS is gearing up for the end of the 2022-2023 season, and that means finales are coming soon. The network has announced finale dates for more of its current line-up, including Ghosts, East New York, and their latest arrival – True Lies.

The finale for Blue Bloods has also been announced, and it is not yet known if it’s a season finale or series finale. That series has not yet been renewed.

The finale dates for CBS programming are listed below.

What do you think? Which finales are you most excited to see this May on CBS?