Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, MacGyver: CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Friday Night Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Blue Bloods, MacGyver PI, MacGyver Fall 2021 premiere dates

(CBS)

Friday nights on CBS will start to look more familiar next month. The network has announced a December 4th return date for its trio of Friday night shows — MacGyver (season five), Magnum PI (season three), and Blue Bloods (season 11).

As reported earlier, due to the ongoing pandemic and production delays, Magnum PI and Blue Bloods are expected to have just 16 episodes this season. A tally for MacGyver hasn’t been announced but the show had just 13 installments in season four.

Here’s CBS’ announcement about the shows’ returns:

CBS’ WINNING FRIDAY NIGHT LINEUP PREMIERES DEC. 4

New Seasons of MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS Debut at 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM, Respectively

CBS announced today the season premieres of its three time-period winning Friday primetime series, MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS, which is television’s third-highest-rated drama, on Dec. 4 at 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM, respectively.

These dramas join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, FBI, FBI: MOST WANTED, S.W.A.T., THE UNICORN, SEAL TEAM and BULL, as well as 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS, THE AMAZING RACE, YOUNG SHELDON, B POSITIVE, MOM, NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, which have already debuted.

CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME FRIDAY SCHEDULE, PREMIERING DEC. 4

Friday, Dec. 4
8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (5th Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (3rd Season Premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (11th Season Premiere)

What do you think? Do you enjoy these CBS TV shows? Are you looking forward to their returns in December?



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Nicole L PoitrasDeeThomas DeAngelis Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nicole L Poitras
Reader
Nicole L Poitras

Very happy to see back Magnum and Blue Bloods

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 9, 2020 6:35 pm
Dee
Reader
Dee

Excited to see the Magnum P.I. crew return!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 9, 2020 5:28 pm
Thomas DeAngelis
Reader
Thomas DeAngelis

Awesome news macgver new season I can’t wait to watch it. Look forward.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 9, 2020 4:16 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz