Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, MacGyver: CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Friday Night Series

Friday nights on CBS will start to look more familiar next month. The network has announced a December 4th return date for its trio of Friday night shows — MacGyver (season five), Magnum PI (season three), and Blue Bloods (season 11).

As reported earlier, due to the ongoing pandemic and production delays, Magnum PI and Blue Bloods are expected to have just 16 episodes this season. A tally for MacGyver hasn’t been announced but the show had just 13 installments in season four.

Here’s CBS’ announcement about the shows’ returns:

CBS’ WINNING FRIDAY NIGHT LINEUP PREMIERES DEC. 4 New Seasons of MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS Debut at 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM, Respectively CBS announced today the season premieres of its three time-period winning Friday primetime series, MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS, which is television’s third-highest-rated drama, on Dec. 4 at 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM, respectively. These dramas join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, FBI, FBI: MOST WANTED, S.W.A.T., THE UNICORN, SEAL TEAM and BULL, as well as 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS, THE AMAZING RACE, YOUNG SHELDON, B POSITIVE, MOM, NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, which have already debuted. CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME FRIDAY SCHEDULE, PREMIERING DEC. 4 Friday, Dec. 4

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (11th Season Premiere)

What do you think? Do you enjoy these CBS TV shows? Are you looking forward to their returns in December?