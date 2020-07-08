Magnum PI, MacGyver: CBS TV Series EP Peter Lenkov Fired

Magnum PI and MacGyver will go forward without their creator. Peter Lenkov has been fired by CBS, and the network has also terminated its production deal with the executive producer as well.

Deadline shared the following statement from CBS:

“Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the Studio has ended its relationship with him. Our Studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments. Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action.”

Lenkov also released his own statement. He said:

“Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better.”

For the upcoming seasons of the reboot dramas, executive producer Monica Macer will run MacGyver and exec producer Eric Guggenheim will take over running Magnum PI. Both shows will return this fall.

What do you think? Are you shocked by this news? Will you continue to watch both shows?