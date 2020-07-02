Menu

Magnum PI: Season Three; Production Expected to Resume on CBS Series in August

by Regina Avalos,

Magnum PI TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Magnum PI is getting ready for production on its third season. Those behind the series are planning to start production on season three next month. The series is filmed in Hawaii, and the coronavirus has had a low impact in that state.

Deadline revealed the following about the CBS series:

“With low coronavirus levels in Hawaii, making for a safe production environment, Magnum P.I. could be the first U.S. broadcast series on American soil to emerge from the coronavirus-related shutdown.”

Several shows are hoping to start production in Vancouver in the next month or two as well.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear that Magnum PI is ready to get back to work in Hawaii?


