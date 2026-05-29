Monday TV Ratings: Sullivan’s Crossing, The 1% Club, Dirty Talk: Daytime TV, Password, 2026 American Music Awards

Monday, May 25, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing. Specials: American Ninja Warrior Women’s Special and 2026 American Music Awards. Reruns: Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, Password, Wild Cards, The 1% Club, and The Quiz with Balls.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?