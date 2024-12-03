Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, Sullivan’s Crossing, 20/20: Mary Poppins, The Floor, SNL Thanksgiving

Published:

Survivor TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing, The Summit, and SurvivorSpecial: Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special, and 20/20: The Untold Story of Mary Poppins. Sports: Inside the NFL.  Reruns: The Masked Singer, The Floor, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Ghosts.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x