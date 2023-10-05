Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Canadian romantic drama series airing on the The CW television network, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lynda Boyd, Amalia Williamson, Lindura, Reid Price, and Allan Hawco. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Sullivan’s Crossing averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 494,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Sullivan’s Crossing stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Sullivan’s Crossing has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Sullivan’s Crossing right now. The CW and CTV in Canada have already renewed the drama series for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sullivan’s Crossing cancellation or renewal news.



