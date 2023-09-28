Snake Oil: Season One Ratings

Actor David Spade is typically known for his roles on shows like Rules of Engagement and Just Shoot Me, two comedy series that each enjoyed long, successful runs. Now, he’s trying his hand at hosting a FOX game show. Will Snake Oil also be a success? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show, the Snake Oil TV series is hosted/produced by Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett. In each episode, contestants are pitched unique (and often bizarre) products by very convincing entrepreneurs. Some showcase real business ventures, while others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. Celebrity guests include Will Arnett, Christie Brinkley, Kandi Burruss, Adam Devine, Bethenny Frankel, Dwight Howard, Ice-T, Natasha Leggero, Brad Paisley, Jay Pharoah, Rob Riggle, Darius Rucker, JB Smoove, and Michelle Williams.

