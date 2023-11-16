Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Celebrity Jeopardy!, Magnum PI, The Amazing Race, The Spencer Sisters, Snake Oil,

Published:

Celebrity Jeopardy TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The $100,000 Pyramid, Magnum PI, Quantum Leap, Sullivan’s Crossing, The Spencer Sisters, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Snake Oil, and The Masked Singer Reruns: Chicago PD.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x