Back to Life: Season Two Viewer Votes

A Showtime dark comedy series produced by BBC, Back to Life was created by Daisy Haggard and is written by Haggard and Laura Solon. The show stars Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, Juliet Cowan, and Imogen Gurney. After 18 years behind bars, Miri Matteson (Haggard) returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew. The mystery of her past continues to follow her and she forms a friendship with Billy (Akhtar), who cares for the elderly woman next door. The second season picks up three weeks after the first season’s finale and Miri continues to reconcile with her past while trying to assimilate and make a new life for herself post-incarceration.





