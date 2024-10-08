Superman & Lois: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if Superman & Lois will be cancelled this time, as it’s already been revealed that season four is the end. For what it’s worth, The CW didn’t cancel it as much as Warner Bros Television didn’t want the show to continue. A Superman feature film is coming in 2025 and the character’s owner didn’t want two versions in the marketplace at the same time. If the final season of Superman & Lois is popular enough in the ratings, could the series be revived someday? Stay tuned.

A DC Comics superhero series airing on The CW television network, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, and Michael Cudlitz. Yvonne Chapman and Douglas Smith recur, while Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Tom Cavanagh recur. In the story, Superman, aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin), and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising their sons, Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin). The fourth season finds Superman and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle,. Back on the ground, General Lane (Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois, Jordan, and Jonathan race against time to rescue him. Standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Superman & Lois on The CW averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 656,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Superman & Lois is ending so there won’t be a fifth season. Could it be revived soemday? Stay tuned for further updates.

