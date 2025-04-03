Inside Edition: Deborah Norville Leaving Syndicated Series After Three Decades

Inside Edition is losing its host. Deborah Norville announced her departure from the syndicated series during Wednesday’s broadcast. She has been with the series for 30 years.

Viewers will still be able to watch her on television, though. It was recently announced that she would host a new game show, The Perfect Line, premiering on CBS stations in syndication this fall.

According to Deadline, Norville said the following about leaving the series:

“It has been such an honor and privilege to be here at Inside Edition for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and on reflection, I have decided that now is the time to move on from Inside Edition. They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit. So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead Inside Edition for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Charles Lachman, executive producer of Inside Edition, said the following about Norville’s departure:

“Deborah’s powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years. She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter.”

What do you think? Do you watch Inside Edition? Will you continue to watch without Deborah Norville hosting the series?