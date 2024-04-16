Tamron Hall: Season Six; Syndicated Talk Show Renewed for 2024-25

Tamron Hall is not going anywhere just yet. The syndicated talk show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will air starting this fall. The host announced the renewal live on Monday’s broadcast.

ABC revealed the following about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Tamron Hall,” the nationally syndicated Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show, is renewed for a sixth season (2024-2025) with ABC Owned Television Stations and leading broadcast groups, including Hearst, Scripps, Nexstar, Tegna, Gray and AMG.

The ABC Owned Stations carrying “Tamron Hall” are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

The daily eponymous series, hosted and executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Tamron Hall, delivered a strong surge in viewership this season, season to date delivering 8.9 billion minutes viewed across linear television with P2 + (Total Viewers). “Tamron Hall” currently ranks No. 3 out of the nine one-hour syndicated talk shows. In addition, the show has enjoyed significant growth in its digital presence and audience engagement, with a 25% increase in followers season over season and a 148% increase in content engagement. “Tamron Hall” has become the second longest-running talk show produced by Disney, known for informative and entertaining moments that capture the cultural zeitgeist.

“Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most-talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin. “We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because ‘Tamron Hall’ is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness.”

“Whether Tamron is authentically connecting with her guests, digging more deeply into meaningful topics, or simply having a fabulous time, viewers are responding to her distinctive style, warmth and personal approach,” said Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment. “We could not be more thrilled by how much the Tam Fam has grown this year and are looking forward to what next season holds for this standout show.”

“From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow!” said Tamron Hall. “Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”

“We are at season six because there is no other show like ‘Tamron Hall’ in daytime,” said Quiana Burns, “Tamron Hall” executive producer. “From exclusive road trips with Miranda Lambert, Usher and former first lady Michelle Obama to exclusive sit-downs with Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Grey, Lynda Carter and Angela White, our Tam Fam has come to expect impactful interviews, as well as in-depth conversations on important issues like only Tamron can do. We are excited about next season, which includes a few surprises, Tam Fam!”

“Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with stories and people shaping our world. From the deeply personal to purely fun, Hall’s commitment to “talk about it” has energized and entertained her passionate audience, adoringly known as the Tam Fam. “Tamron Hall” features compelling one-on-one interviews with influential, headline-making figures, including season five Angela Bassett, Jeffrey Wright, Kenan Thompson, Elizabeth Hurley, Teyana Taylor, Ronda Rousey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Luenell, Amber Rose and DC Young Fly, among others. Hall’s dedication to facing significant, and sometimes challenging, conversations head-on is evident from recent episodes that covered the fascination with weight loss drugs, the loneliness epidemic (with the U.S. Surgeon General) and other timely topics.

The show continues to garner acclaim, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations for season four, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, marking the fourth consecutive season that Hall has been nominated for hosting, taking home the honor twice. This season, “Tamron Hall” was recognized with two NAACP Image Awards nominations for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information and was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode. Additionally, the show has been honored by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation with three Gracie Awards, first in 2020 for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment, again in May 2022 as Best On-Air Talent/Entertainment and, most recently, in 2024 for Director/Talk Show.

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.”