Chucky: Season Four; Syfy & USA Network Series Creator Talks Shows Status

Chucky is currently wreaking havoc in the second half of season three on Syfy and USA Network, and fans are wondering if there will be a fourth season of the horror series. Creator Don Mancini recently spoke about the possibility of the series continuing in a recent interview with The Direct.

Starring Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki, the series continues the story of the killer Good Guy doll from the film series.

Mancini said the following about a potential fourth season of Chucky:

“There’s very little I can say about that. I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do. I think it’s really fun, new, and again, another left turn in terms of what we’ve been doing so far. We don’t know the status of the show yet. So again, fingers crossed that we will get picked up, right?”

One of the stars of the series, Devon Sawa, also said, “Yeah, I’m optimistic. I’m optimistic. I’ve heard a little bit of the season unless it’s changed. But again, it’s Don [Mancini] raising the bar.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Chucky? Do you want to see a fourth season?