Chucky: Season 3B; Syfy Releases First-Look Photos Ahead of Horror Series’ Return

Get ready for more Chucky, but is the end near for the infamous killer dollar? The series returns with the second half of season three next month, and Chucky is in bad shape.

In the first half of the season, he started dying from old age, and he doesn’t look good in the first-look images released by Syfy for the series’ return. The first half of season three aired in October.

Starring Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki, the series follows the Good Guy as he terrorizes a new group. Season three saw him take on the White House and the first family.

The new photos from the return of Chucky are below. The series returns to Syfy on April 10th.

What do you think? Are you excited about Chucky’s return?