The Baxters: Prime Video Unveils Trailer and Poster for New Family Drama Series

The Baxters arrives later this month on Prime Video, and the streaming service has now released a trailer, poster, and first look images teasing the family drama based on the series of novels by Karen Kingbury. The series arrives on March 28th.

Starring Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McLain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson, and Brandon Hirsch, the series follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children.

Ten episodes have been produced for the drama, which will feature guest-starring appearances by Kathie Lee Gifford, Jake Allyn, Damien Leake, and Orel De La Mota.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Based on the Redemption literary series from #1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. Season One of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth andJohn’s daughter, Kari, who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim, has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life.”

The trailer, poster, and photos from The Baxters are below.

