Network: MGM+

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 14, 2024 — March 10, 2024

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright, Edward Bluemel, Toby Regbo, Hannah Onslow, Sophie Thompson, Claude Perron, Sophie Winkleman, Elaine Cassidy, Alice Eve, and Richard Goulding.

TV show description:

A Victorian period drama series, the Belgravia: The Next Chapter TV show was created by Helen Edmundson and is a sequel to Belgravia, created by Julian Fellowes.

The story picks up three decades after the original series, in 1871. It revolves around the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Slater), who is a newcomer to London society.

Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother, Susan (Eve), and the scoundrel John Bellasis (James), Frederick had a troubled childhood that left him feeling deeply insecure. This becomes a problem with his courtship of and marriage to Clara.

Other characters include Frederick’s brother, Reverend James Trenchard (Regbo), Clara’s sister, Emily (Onslow), Clara’s maid, Davison (Cassidy), and Mrs. Dunn (Thompson), Clara and Emily’s mother.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

