From: Season Two; Scott McCord Promoted to EPIX Series Regular, Five Added to Cast

From is making some changes to its cast for season two. Scott McCord (top left) has been upped to series regular, and five other actors have been added to the EPIX cast – Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover.

Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino, Moreno Shaun, Majumder Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Ricky He, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Pegah Ghafoori star in the sci-fi horror series, which follows a town that traps everyone who enters.

EPIX revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Season two is currently in production in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023. Season one is currently certified FRESH on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of the series premiere, FROM was EPIX’s most viewed original series premiere in the history of the premium network and is the fourth most viewed original series behind Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid and War of the Worlds Season One. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). FROM is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

A premiere date for From season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the return of From to EPIX?