Bridge and Tunnel: EPIX Sets Premiere Date for Edward Burns Drama Series

Bridge and Tunnel is coming soon to EPIX, and the cable channel has announced a premiere date for the new drama, which comes from Edward Burns. He acts as writer, director, and producer for the six-episode series which will star Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller, and Isabella Farrell. The drama series follows a group of characters as they start their post-college lives in Manhattan.

EPIX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Premium network EPIX® announced today that Bridge and Tunnel (previously announced in development as Gibson Station) has been greenlit to series. The six, half-hour episode season will premiere on January 24, 2021. Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Production is currently underway in New York. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel’s Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife) and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight). In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College). This is the second series from EPIX Productions. Bridge and Tunnel will be internationally distributed by MGM.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Bridge and Tunnel on EPIX? Have you enjoyed Burns’ previous projects?