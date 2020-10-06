Pennyworth: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Epix Batman Prequel Series

Pennyworth now has its premiere date set for season two. Danny John Cannon, an executive producer and a director on the series, revealed the premiere date on his Instagram account — December 2, 2020.

As revealed last month, the second season will bring a big change to the lives of Thomas and Martha Wayne. In addition, Lucius Fox, another character from Batman comics, will be joining the series in season two.

Pennyworth focuses on the caped crusader’s future butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Jessica Ellerby, and Polly Walker also star in this Batman prequel series.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Pennyworth on Epix?