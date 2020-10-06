House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine to Star in Game of Thrones Prequel Series on HBO

House of the Dragon has added someone to its cast. Paddy Considine is set to star in the prequel for Game of Thrones which will take viewers 300 years into the past, before the age of Jon Snow.

Considine’s casting was announced on Twitter.

Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon.

HBO revealed more about his casting in a brief press release.

“Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider) will be playing King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

House of the Dragon was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and Condal will act as showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik. A premiere date for this Game of Thrones prequel series has not yet been revealed.

