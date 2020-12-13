House of the Dragon: Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy Join Game of Thrones Prequel

House of the Dragon has added three more to its cast with one more lead left to fill. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy have joined Paddy Considine in the series, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones. A premiere date for the series has not yet been set, but it is known that the first season of House of the Dragon will consist of 10 episodes.

Deadline revealed more about the roles of Cooke, D’Arcy, and Smith for the HBO series:

“Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything — but she was not born a man. Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.”

Check out photos of the new cast additions below.

One key role is still being cast, but we hear @DannySapani (Penny Dreadful) is in currently in talks for it #HouseOfTheDragon | #GameOfThrones https://t.co/6UwdPS6BUM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 11, 2020

