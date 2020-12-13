Reagan & Gorbachev: Michael Douglas and Christoph Waltz to Star in Limited Series

Reagan & Gorbachev has its leading men. Michael Douglas will play Ronald Reagan and Christopher Waltz will star as Mikhail Gorbachev. The series is coming from Paramount Television Studios, but a home for the series has not yet been found.

Deadline revealed more about the new limited series:

“The series tells the dramatic account of the historic 1986 Reagan-Gorbachev summit in Iceland, the definitive weekend that was the key turning point in the Cold War — from the vantage point of Reagan’s arms control director. The leaders met for a 48-hour summit in Reykjavik. Planned as a short, inconsequential gathering to outline future talks, the meeting quickly turned to major international issues, including the Strategic Defense Initiative and the possibility of eliminating all nuclear weapons. Those negotiations laid the groundwork for the most sweeping arms accord in history the following year. It was a weekend that changed the world, and the series provides an honest and up-close portrait of Reagan at one of his finest and most challenging moments, per its makers.”

James Foley is set to direct Reagan & Gorbachev.

What do you think? Will you watch Reagan & Gorbachev if it is picked up to series?