Fiasco: Epix Orders Docu-Series About Politics, Power, and Uncertainty

Fiasco is coming to Epix. The cable network has ordered the new docu-series, which will take viewers into history to look at events where ‘politics, power, and uncertainty’ play a major role. The series will debut sometime in 2021.

EPIX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Premium network EPIX® has greenlit Fiasco, a new documentary series about politics, power, and uncertainty. Fiasco, from Prologue Projects and Left/Right, adapts host and executive producer Leon Neyfakh’s podcast of the same name. The six-episode docuseries marks the second partnership for Neyfakh, Left/Right and EPIX, following the acclaimed Slow Burn – an incisive look at the Watergate crisis – earlier this year. Currently in production, Fiasco will debut on EPIX in 2021. In Fiasco, Neyfakh will transport listeners into the day-to-day reality of our country’s most pivotal historical events, bringing to life the forgotten twists and turns of the past while shedding light on the present. Season One of Fiasco will tell the story of the Iran-Contra affair, the Cold War-era debacle — involving a secret war in Nicaragua and an arms-for-hostages deal with Iran — that almost took down the presidency of Ronald Reagan. Fiasco is produced by Neyfakh’s Prologue Projects, and Left/Right. The podcast is available exclusively on Luminary. Neyfakh, Andrew Parsons, and Steven Fisher serve as executive producers, along with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and John Marks for Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Leon Neyfakh is the host of Fiasco and co-creator of Slow Burn, as well as the founder of Prologue Projects, an independent podcast studio. Neyfakh started his reporting career at the New York Observer before joining The Boston Globe. At Slate, he wrote about the criminal justice system before co-creating Slow Burn with Andrew Parsons. Neyfakh is the author of The Next Next Level, a critically-acclaimed book about the choice between life as an artist and the stability of a nine-to-five job.

What do you think? Will you check out Fiasco when it arrives on Epix next year?