Cars, Marvel’s Avengers: Disney Jr Orders New Series, Renews Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ for Two Seasons

Disney Jr. is adding to its lineup of programming by expanding its coverage of its most popular franchises. The network has ordered Cars: Lightning Racers and Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends for the network. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ has also received a two-season renewal order by the network.

More was revealed about both orders in a press release.

“After a record-breaking year, Disney Junior, which currently dominates preschool television with the top three shows on streaming for Kids 2-5 – “Bluey,” “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” – unveiled a slate of new series, specials, casting news and premiere dates today. The announcements were made by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, at the “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” fan celebration at Disney California Adventure Park, which will also be taking place at Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California, throughout the weekend.

Highlights included new series “Cars: Lightning Racers,” inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award(R)-winning “Cars” films, with Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprising their iconic roles; “Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends,” the first-ever preschool Avengers series; and two new seasons of “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,” which debuted July 22 on Disney+ as the biggest original Disney Jr. launch on the platform to date* and was also the #1 streaming series in average audience for Kids 2-5 in its premiere week, per Nielsen.**

Said Davis: “Disney Jr. is where preschool magic begins – and no one does it bigger or better. Our shows are often a child’s very first connection to the world of Disney, sparking the songs they sing, the characters they adore, and the adventures they want to live again and again.” She continued, “Today’s announcements build on that leadership, expanding the worlds kids already love and introducing new multiplatform stories that will capture the hearts of the next generation.”

NEW SERIES, SPECIALS AND SHORTS

“CARS: LIGHTNING RACERS” (New Series)

Debuts 2027 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Television Animation in association with Pixar

Executive Producers: Travis Braun and Frank Montagna

Story Editor: Dana Starfield

Supervising Director: Nathan Chew

Building on Disney and Pixar’s beloved “Cars” franchise, “Cars: Lightning Racers” follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles. The all-star cast returning to their original roles includes Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks and John Ratzenberger as Mack. Leah Lewis (“Elemental”) and Yuri Lowenthal (“Marvel Rivals” video game) join the cast as Pipes and Miles, respectively. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) will also voice a new character, Ms. Blinker.

“MARVEL’S AVENGERS: MIGHTIEST FRIENDS” (New Series)

Debuts 2027 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons

Executive Producers: Sean Coyle, Bart Jennett and Harrison Wilcox

Evolving from the new “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” series (premiering Aug. 11 on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+), “Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends” introduces kid versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T’Challa), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Thor. Together, the young Avengers strive to be their best selves while facing off against classic Super Baddies.

“MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+” (New Season Orders – Seasons 2 and 3)

Season 2 debuts 2027; Season 3 debuts 2028 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Television Animation

Executive Producer: Rob LaDuca

Co-Producer/Story Editor: Kim Duran

A continuation of the beloved Emmy(R) Award-winning original series, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the iconic Clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. The first 10 episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes set to debut this fall.”